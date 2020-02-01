EUNO Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $204,651.00 and $10,070.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005221 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,682,668 coins and its circulating supply is 31,717,962 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.