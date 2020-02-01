E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,293 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

