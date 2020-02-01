ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.17, 578 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4351 per share. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

