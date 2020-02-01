Ethereum Classic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $11.60 or 0.00123111 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Crex24, OKEx and ChaoEX. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $3.03 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.01940312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Korbit, Bittrex, ABCC, Koineks, Indodax, OKCoin International, Bithumb, YoBit, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, Bitbns, Huobi, Exmo, Bitsane, BitForex, EXX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinone, Coinut, Gate.io, Coinsuper, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, C-CEX, Liquid, Coinnest, CoinEgg, BigONE, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Kraken, Gatehub, Coinroom, RightBTC, Poloniex, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, Upbit, ChaoEX, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, Ovis, Bitfinex, BTC Markets, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, Bibox, Binance, CoinExchange, FCoin, CoinEx, BCEX, Exrates, C2CX, HitBTC, QBTC, LBank, CoinBene and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

