Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Escodex, DDEX and LATOKEN. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $88,150.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Escodex, Coinlim, IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox, P2PB2B and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

