Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $18.76. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 3,974,980 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

