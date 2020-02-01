Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 3,974,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

