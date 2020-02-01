Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter.

SWN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

