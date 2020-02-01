eosDAC Price Hits $0.0122 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. eosDAC has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $123,221.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 386.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, Bitbns and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

