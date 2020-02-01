Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,693,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

