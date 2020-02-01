Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Trading Up 7.8%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 326,020 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 226,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,862.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 148,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $229,731.70. Insiders have acquired a total of 187,953 shares of company stock valued at $333,877 in the last 90 days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,469,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 198,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

