Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Entergy has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

ETR stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $132.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

