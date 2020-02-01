Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
Entergy has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
ETR stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $132.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
