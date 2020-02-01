Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Down 5.3%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 870,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 590,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

ETM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

