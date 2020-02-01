Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.67. 3,293,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.