Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $13,721.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,089,516 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, HitBTC, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

