Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $89,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $10,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.80 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.