Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 275 CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $652.99 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $384.11 and a 12-month high of $670.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.05 and a 200-day moving average of $601.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

