Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 32,017 Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.03, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

