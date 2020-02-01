Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.