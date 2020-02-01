Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 6,188 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $29,877,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

