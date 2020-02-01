Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.92. 6,995,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

