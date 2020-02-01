Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.