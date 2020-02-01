Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Nomura from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,977,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

