Eidoo Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $76,712.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and Binance. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,283,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,849 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.