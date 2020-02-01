Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.15-6.40 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

