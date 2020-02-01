Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

