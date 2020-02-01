Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

