Edge Price Reaches $0.0340 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Edge has a market cap of $2.41 million and $3,300.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edge has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

