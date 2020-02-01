Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 1,094,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.59 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

