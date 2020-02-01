eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

EBAY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 18,442,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

