eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 663,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.