eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. eBay posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

