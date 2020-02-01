Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,314. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

