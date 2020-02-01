East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

EWBC opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

