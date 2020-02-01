Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 220,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,388. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

