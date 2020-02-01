Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

