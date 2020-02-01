Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of EFSI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

