Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Posts Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.
Shares of EFSI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Financial Services has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.
About Eagle Financial Services
