Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.08-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.86 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.39.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

