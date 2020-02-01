Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2 million to $543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.31. 1,136,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

