DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Price Up 6%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 1,252,273 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,615,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

