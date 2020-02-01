Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 553 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.84 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

