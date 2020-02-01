Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

