Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 23,772 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 546.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189,063 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

