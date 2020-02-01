Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

Shares of DPM opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

