Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

