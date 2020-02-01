Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.
NYSE DOV traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
