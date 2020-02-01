Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

NYSE DOV traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.