Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,423,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,067,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.85 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

