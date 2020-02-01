Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 891,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

