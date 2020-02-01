Dock (DOCK) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. Dock has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.