Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.53, approximately 4,429,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,949,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

